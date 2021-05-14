Rayton Okwiri lands 22BET sponsorship, to train in USA ahead of WBO fight

Africa Boxing Union, ABU Middle Weight champion Rayton ‘BOOM BOOM’ Okwiri’s training trip to the United States of America ,USA, received a major boost after 22BET betting company announced sponsorship of Ksh.350,000 to cater for his travel and training while in USA.

Okwiri is expected to travel to the USA on 24th May where he will hold two month training stint before flying back for the planned WBO International title fight against an opponent who is yet to be identified in August in Nairobi.

‘’Now that I have gotten the sponsorship my dream has come to realization ,when I turned professional I hoped to land sponsorship and keep alive my dreams of clinching world titles{belts},so with this sponsorship I am hopeful of putting up a good show in my future matches’’,Okwiri said.

Okwiri who was expected to leave the country this week but was forced to shelve his plans says the training in USA will expose him to better sparring partners.

‘’In USA I will train with world class boxers as sparring partners which is a rare thing back here in Kenya where there are less better sparring partners. The challenge I have faced is finding a good Sparring partner, a good sparring partner should challenge and even beat you in training which I haven’t encountered in Kenya’’, Okwiri added.

22BET eastern Africa regional manager Sam Malonza speaking during the unveiling of the sponsorship said that they are mulling over bringing over former world heavy weight champion Mike Tyson to grace the August bout.

‘’In one or two months once everything settles we will bring Mike Tyson for an exhibition fight as part of our CSR activities to help impact the less fortunate people in the society. Tyson will be visiting Rwanda then come to Kenya ‘’Malonza said.

‘’We are committed to supporting boxing talent and other disciplines in the country, and our sponsorship to Okwiri will help expose him to better training environment and this will go a great deal in developing the sport’’, Sam Malonza quipped.

‘’We look forward to having a long term relationship with him {Okwiri}, we want to see him getting to the highest levels because he is extremely talented’’, Malonza remarked.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission secretary general Franklin Imbenzi said the commission is in the process of planning more bouts following the resumption of sports in the country.

‘’We are currently planning to have a couple of international events and a number of local ones coming up too. We are planning to host Mike Tyson as well the commonwealth bouts and the African title fights’’

Rayton Okwiri who represented Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympic games turned professional a year later winning the African Boxing Union middleweight title in his sixth pro fight in 2019, beating Hussein Itaba.He is undefeated in 6 bouts having registered four KO and one draw.