Tanzanian Bongo singer Rayvanny has landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ahead of the ZiiJam concert scheduled for December 9.

The “Mapopo” singer will share the stage with Kenya’s Otile Brown for what has billed by the organisers as an “immersive celebration of unity, collaboration, and the rich tapestry of East African music.”

The ZiiJam concert will also showcase performances by “Kaskie Vibaya” hitmaker Ssaru and singer Lexil.

The event will take place at Mombasa Sports Club this Saturday.