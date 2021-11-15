Rayvanny performs alongside Maluma live at the MTV EMAs

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

While Diamond loses to WizKid at the EMAs.

Tanzania’s Rayvanny made history at the MTV EMAs that took place on Sunday night by becoming the first African to perform live at the EMA award ceremony that took place in Budapest, Hungary. Rayvanny performed alongside Colombian singer Maluma performing the song “Mama Tetema.”

He shared the stage with other artists who also performed including Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, Kim Petras and many more with Saweetie emceeing the event.

Diamond was among the first to congratulate Rayvanny for his performance. He also urged his followers to practice patience when it comes to working towards their goals.

Although Diamond was the only East African nominated for an MTV EMA, he lost out to Nigeria’s WizKid who won in the Best African Act category.

See the full list of winners here.

  

Latest posts

Wanavokali set to drop debut album this week

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Kanye West releases ‘Donda’ deluxe album

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Film Director Spotlight: Enos Olik

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More