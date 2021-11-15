Rayvanny performs alongside Maluma live at the MTV EMAs

While Diamond loses to WizKid at the EMAs.

Tanzania’s Rayvanny made history at the MTV EMAs that took place on Sunday night by becoming the first African to perform live at the EMA award ceremony that took place in Budapest, Hungary. Rayvanny performed alongside Colombian singer Maluma performing the song “Mama Tetema.”

He shared the stage with other artists who also performed including Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, Kim Petras and many more with Saweetie emceeing the event.

Diamond was among the first to congratulate Rayvanny for his performance. He also urged his followers to practice patience when it comes to working towards their goals.

Although Diamond was the only East African nominated for an MTV EMA, he lost out to Nigeria’s WizKid who won in the Best African Act category.

