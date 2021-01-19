Bongo Flavour artist Rayvanny, a.k.a Vanny Boy, government names: Raymond Shaban, has announced that he will be releasing his debut album soon. Rayvanny is a Tanzanian musician, songwriter and recording artist signed under WCB (Wasafi Clasic Baby) Wasafi records label founded by Diamond Platnumz.

Rayvanny started his musical career back in 2011 while still in secondary school and it only took the song ‘Kwetu’ to take him to international heights. Since then, he has released an EP entitled ‘Flowers’ and has garnered a BET Awards nomination and an MTV Africa Music Award nomination. He is one of the biggest names in the Bongo Favour world right now.

Rayvanny has announced the coming of his debut album titled ‘Sound from Africa’ soon through photos and videos that he has been posting on Instagram. No official release date has been communicated.

