RBA launches a five year strategic plan

The Retirements Benefits Authority (RBA) is set to launch its strategic plans that targets to increase national retirements savings to Ksh 3.2 trillion from the current Ksh 1.9 trillion.

Through the RBA Strategic Plan 2024-2029 to be unveiled on today, the authority is targeting to deploy smart solutions to enhance digital efficiency in the pensions industry.

The strategy also includes developing and implementing financial literacy programmes that will encourage savings.

The authority will also launch the National Retirements Benefits Policy to help developing the pensions industry.