INTERNAL/ EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio, Television and Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following positions under Digital Department with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: DD/01/09/2022: DIGITAL VIDEO EDITOR SS BA 2 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to Chief Digital Producer the job holder will be responsible for originating and developing innovative short form/new form content ideas and treatments in the form of video, images, graphics, audio and text for KBC Digital and all social media channels in accordance with KBC’s Digital priorities, confident with self-shooting, script writing and pitching ideas, exceptional editing skills and experience, a digital-first junkie, with a real passion for social media and connecting with audiences online.

Key Responsibilities:

Researching and recommending new ways to explore the long form subjects/topics/trends whilst reflecting KBC Digital’s strategy and output

Producing quick-turnaround content that reflects the changing passions and interests of 16 –34 year-olds

Creating content in line with the long form calendar and for upcoming events and moments significant to the 16-34 year audience

Working with Television Production teams and other KBC production areas to find suitable social activities that allow the audience to interact with their favorite content and stars, and identify key topics for further exploitation which supports our content and profile across platforms

Ensuring content is thoroughly researched, meets editorial policy, guidelines and compliance and that that all relevant copyrights and contracts have been cleared and that content meets legal guidelines

Ensuring content is delivered to the highest possible standard and uploaded in accordance to KBC Digital’s best practice guidelines & policy enabling the Content Editors and Social Media team to publish quickly & efficiently

Managing content creation in accordance with the budget allocation for specific content ideas

Using content production tools such as Adobe Photoshop and Premier on a daily basis

Minimum Educational and Professional Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design/Interaction Design or related discipline from a recognized University OR Diploma Graphic Design/Interaction Design or related discipline ( Diploma for serving employees only )

) Membership to a registered professional body is essential

A high level of computer proficiency

Minimum Experience:

Four (4) years working experience in digital marketing and social media (Bachelor’s degree) OR five (5) years working experience in digital marketing and social media (Diploma for serving employees only)

Strong familiarity with the business applications of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, etc)

Knowledge on Adobe Creative Cloud Suite of Products, Final cut including but not limited to Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop CC. Motion graphics experience is a plus

Good working knowledge of video editing and graphic softwares

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered as shown on the Corporation’s website.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit detailed updated CVs; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letters demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant positions and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th October, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

