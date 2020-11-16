Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: DD/ 01/11/2020: MANAGER STRATEGY AND SPECIAL PROJECTS SS BE 1

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director under Directorate Department, the Strategy and Special Projects Manager will be responsible for generating business strategies targeting products, services and markets in the media and the identification of relevant special projects to be undertaken to enable the Corporation compete effectively in the market.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Formulating and undertaking initiatives (Intel and Research) that will provide the much needed market intelligence to give the Corporation a competitive edge

Re-defining the business in which the Corporation will compete, leveraging on its good will, history, heritage and nostalgia

Harmonizing the core business departments of the Corporation on their various undertakings towards positioning the Corporation favorably in the larger broadcasting industry

Planning and coordinating the implementation of approved projects and proactively monitoring their progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective actions

Ensuring effective quality assurance and standards as per the Corporation’s editorial and regulatory policies and oversight of any risks and issues thereof

Managing the approved projects’ budgets, monitoring expenditure and costs against delivered and realized benefits

Facilitating the appointment of teams to deliver on assigned projects to enable effective delivery of the expectations of the Corporation’s stakeholders, clients and viewers

Managing effective communication with all stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Accounting/Economics/ICT/Social Sciences or related field from a recognized institution

Masters degree in a related field will be an added advantage.

Minimum Experience

At least 10 years experience in the media industry with 7 years in managerial role

At least one (1) year experience in project and strategic management

Must be a registered member of a recognized and regulated professional body.

Skills & Abilities

Strong influencing, interpersonal, analytical, negotiation and communication skills

Ability to lead change management in a complex business environment.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide the following documents:-

Certificate of good conduct

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue AuthorityInterested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 1st December, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. ‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’. MANAGING DIRECTOR KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION P.O. BOX 30456-00100 NAIROBI

