INTERNAL/ EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio, Television and Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following positions under Digital Department with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: DD/02/09/2022: DIGITAL GRAPHIC DESIGNER SS BA 2 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting in to the Chief Digital Producer, the job holder will be pivotal in helping to deliver the creative ambitions of the Corporation. He/she will be responsible for the delivery of all publicity photography from Production to Marketing, and for liaising with the TV, Radio & Marketing teams to deliver across KBC IP and non KBC IP content and managing the PhotoBank platform and ensuring the delivery of programme photography to service programme deals across all platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for art direction and graphic design, seeing all projects through from concept, design, production, completion and delivery.

Working closely and collaboratively with the creative team on all creative projects, personally work on graphic development and following the company’s brand identity standards and guidelines.

Interpreting project needs and developing concepts to suit specific guidelines while working within budget constraints

Providing accurate time and cost estimates for each tactic

Presenting design work at various stages to stakeholders for review and final approval

Assisting in the education and development of Graphic Design Interns & attaches’

Interfacing with printers and various external vendors and participating in photo shoots as needed

Producing distinctive content on a variety of platforms

Working effectively with other departments and ensuring excellent relationship is maintained

Minimum Educational and Professional Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design/Interaction Design or related discipline or Diploma in graphic Graphic Design/Interaction Design (Diploma for serving employees only)

Membership to a registered professional body is essential

Must be computer literate

Minimum Experience:

Four (4) years working experience in journalism or photography (Bachelor’s degree) OR five (5) years working experience in journalism or photography ( Diploma for serving employees only)

Strong familiarity with the business applications of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, etc)

Strong picture desk or similar experience, ideally in the television industry

An understanding of television production, both location and studio based

Knowledge of the technical processes involved and their limitations as well as an understanding of the storage, manipulation and retrieval of digital imagery

Imaginative mind and artistic ability to see picture opportunities for programme marketing and publicity use, in particular for printed publicity, advertising, exhibition display and after sales picture promotion kits

Ability to assess the aesthetic and technical essentials of photography and edit material

Working knowledge of photographic copyright laws and rights management

Knowledge on Adobe Creative Cloud Suite of Products, Final cut including but not limited to Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop CC. Motion graphics experience is a plus

Good working knowledge of video editing and graphic software

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered as shown on the Corporation’s website.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit detailed updated CVs; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letters demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant positions and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th October, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...