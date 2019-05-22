EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its corporate objectives.

RE: ED/01/05/2019: SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER (1 POST)

The Role:

Reporting to the Editor -in-Chief the Sign language Interpreter will be responsible for interpreting from voice to Kenya Sign Language and KSL to voice on all live national events and bulletins.

Academic Requirements

A Certificate in Kenya Sign Language training from a recognized institution.

Minimum KCSE C-Plain.

Degree OR College Diploma from a recognized university is an added advantage.

Key Competencies

Language skills : competence/fluency in Kenyan Sign language (KSL), Kiswahili and English.

: competence/fluency in Kenyan Sign language (KSL), Kiswahili and English. Interpretation skills : Ability to interpret from voice to KSL and KSL to voice.

: Ability to interpret from voice to KSL and KSL to voice. Ethics: Knowledge of the sign language interpreters’ code of ethics.

Knowledge of the sign language interpreters’ code of ethics. Experience: At least 3 years proven experience in interpreting. T.V Interpretation experience will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years proven experience in interpreting. T.V Interpretation experience will be an added advantage. Membership: Should be a member of a registered sign language interpreters association.

Should be a member of a registered sign language interpreters association. A good knowledge of deaf culture and community.

Application deadline is 5th June, 2019

Please click the link below to apply

https://www.arutihr.com/arutiHRM/login.aspx?ext=7&cc=cJmA1x%2fNc8o%3d

