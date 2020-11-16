Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: ED/01/11/2020: ASSISTANT EDITOR–IN–CHIEF SS BE 2 (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Editor-In–Chief as the principal assistant, the job holder will oversee daily operations of all desks including production of Radio and Television, English and Kiswahili editorial content in consultation with the Editor-In-Chief.

Key Responsibilities:

Guiding news team on overall news coverage

Enforcing editorial policy and standard operating procedures

Chairing editorial meetings

Coordinating live coverage for news events

Coordinating breaking news coverage

Guiding staff on news content development

Coordinating research, scripting, packaging and airing of feature stories

Planning and guiding coverage of special events.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field from a recognized institution

Masters degree in Journalism or related field will be an added advantage

Seven (7) years working experience in editorial management with at least four (4) years in a managerial position

Must have demonstrated excellence in work performance

Must have high command of English and Kiswahili languages, both written and spoken

Good leadership, supervisory, inter-personal and communication skills

High integrity, creativity and team player

Membership with a recognized and regulated professional body is desirable

Must be fully computer literate.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 1st December, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

