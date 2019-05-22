JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms. The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: F & ADM/01/05/2019: DRIVERS (4 POSTS)

Key Responsibilities:

Driving the assigned vehicle

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical, tyre pressure and brakes, etc

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of the vehicle’s systems

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle on and off the road

Overseeing safety of the passengers and/or goods therein

Maintaining the vehicle’s cleanliness

Minimum Requirements:

KCSE D+ and above

Certificate of good conduct

Valid driving license

Copy of Identity Card

Three (3) years experience

If you meet the above qualifications and criteria, please submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 5th June, 2019. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply.’’

