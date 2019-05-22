INTERNAL/EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms. The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: F & ADM/01/05/2019: SECURITY OFFICERS 8 POSTS (5 MALE & 3 FEMALE)

The Role: Reporting to Security Officer the job holder will be responsible for ensuring safety of Corporation assets and staff.

Key Responsibilities:

Preventing unauthorized persons from accessing the Corporation premises/installations

Vetting of all visitors entering the Corporation

Carrying out inspection of vehicles and luggage (both visitors and staff) entering and leaving KBC premises

Carrying out proper surveillance to ensure photographing and filming/video recording is not done by unknown persons

Recording movement of goods and equipments

Manning of Entry and Exit points

Keeping and maintaining records

Logging of incidents and accidents in the Security Log Book

Carrying out patrol duties within KBC premises

Minimum Requirements:

KSCE with a minimum grade of D plain

(40) Forty years of age and below

Must have certificate of good conduct

Must be physically and mentally fit

Certificate of training on security from a recognized school will be an added advantage.

If you meet the above qualifications and criteria, please submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 5th June, 2019. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply.’’

