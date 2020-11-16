Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: F& ADM/02/11/2020: WORKSHOP OFFICER I SS BA 2 (1 POSITION) & BA 3 (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Senior Administrative Officer under Finance & Administration Department, the job holder shall be the Overall in charge of the motor vehicle workshop

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for all Corporation motor vehicle repairs, maintenance and body works

Preparation of periodical reports on condition of motor vehicles

Responsible for training of mechanics

Ensure that the workshop procedures are adhered to

Supervise and guide workshop personnel.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma in Mechanical or Automotive Engineering

Demonstrable evidence of ability to repair modern automatic vehicles

Must be in possession of a clean driving license (Class B, C, E)

Must be Computer literate

Must be in possession of relevant continuous on-the-job training certificate

Good interpersonal, communication and diagnostic skills

Must have practical hands-on experience at Supervisory level in a busy and reputable organization for at least four (4) years.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 1st December, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

