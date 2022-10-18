INTERNAL/ EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio Services, Television Programmes and Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following position under Finance and Administration Department with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: FAD/01/10/2022: FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION MANAGER – SS BE 1 (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the job holder shall be responsible for the overall achievement of corporate financial goals and objectives as well as overseeing the administration functions of the Corporation. In addition, he/she will be responsible for developing and maintaining standard financial and administrative procedures through strategic financial management and efficient administration functions.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for development of the overall corporate financial goals, objectives and policies in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

Ensuring financial and administration efficiency in all aspects of operations, advising the Corporation’s Managing Director and Board of Directors on financial management, internal controls, cash flow growth opportunities and financial procedures in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

Overseeing proper credit control management, revenue collection and enforcing reconciliation of clients / creditors accounts.

Ensuring that the highest standards of financial integrity are followed.

Ensuring complete accounting records are maintained including payment vouchers, authorizations and reconciliations including both paper and electronic records.

Overseeing preparation and processing of payroll including statutory deductions and remittances.

Ensuring that all expenditures are made in accordance with established procedures, including verification of supporting documents and budget availability.

Responsible for production of accurate, proper and timely monthly management accounts and annual financial statements.

Overseeing management of all Corporations’ offices, including lease arrangements and payment of rent, property insurance, procurement of office supplies, furniture and equipment, safety and security arrangements and supervision of maintenance and cleaning services.

Overseeing management of the Corporation’s vehicles (registration, insurance, repairs and maintenance, and trip scheduling) while ensuring that vehicles are used in line with the Corporation’s vehicle regulations and that fuel use is properly monitored.

In-charge of the overall orientation, supervision, mentoring and assessment of the Finance and Administration department staff.

Minimum Educational and Professional Requirements:

Master’s degree in Accounting or Finance or an equivalent from a recognized institution (certified by the relevant educational institution).

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution (certified by the relevant educational institution).

CPA (K) Final or ACCA or an equivalent professional qualification.

Strategic Leadership Development Program / Senior Management Course will be an added advantage.

A high level of computer proficiency/competency with large ERP systems.

Must be a registered member of ICPAK or any other related professional body.

Minimum Experience:

Minimum work experience of ten (10) years with seven (7) years in a managerial position

Skills & Abilities:

Strategic thinking, decision making, leadership and managerial skills

High integrity and honesty

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide the following documents:-

Certificate of good conduct

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 8th November, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

