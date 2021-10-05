JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: F&ADM/01/10/2021: FINANCE MANAGER – SS BE 2 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to the Finance & Administration Manager, the job holder will be responsible for overall financial and management accounting of the Corporation. The role entails implementation of sound internal control systems, daily reporting, analysing targets and trends, budget planning and monitoring, and cash flow management. He/She will also support the executive management team by offering insights that will help in making the best financial decision.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Overseeing operations of the Finance division, setting goals and objectives, and designing frameworks for achieving the set goals

Managing the preparation of the Corporation’s budget

Maintaining the financial health of the Corporation

Providing financial reports and interpreting financial information to managerial staff while recommending further courses of action

Analyzing costs, pricing, variable contributions, sales results and the Corporation’s actual performance compared to the business plans

Advising on investment activities and providing strategies that the Corporation should take

Developing trends and projections for the Corporation’s finances

Seeking out methods for minimizing financial risks to the Corporation

Conducting reviews, monitoring and evaluation of expenditures for identification of cost-reduction opportunities

Responsible for production of accurate and timely monthly management accounts and financial statements

Liaising with Auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring and auditing of the Corporation’s finances and resolution of audit queries

Enforcing reconciliation of clients’ accounts and ensuring proper creditors’ accounts management and payments

Responsible for proper accountability, maintenance and safe custody of all financial records.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant area of specialization from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Professional Requirements

CPA (K) Final or ACCA or an equivalent professional qualification

Must be a registered member of ICPAK or any other related professional body

A high level of computer proficiency and competency in working with an ERP systems

Minimum Experience

Seven (7) years of work experience, with at least four (4) years in managerial position Ability to work under pressure and strict deadlines

Leadership and management skills

High integrity and good business judgement

Analytical, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide the following documents:-

Certificate of good conduct

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 18th October, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100