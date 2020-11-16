Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: F&ADM /01/11/2020: ADMINISTRATION MANAGER SS BE 2 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the job holder will be responsible for supporting operations by planning, organizing, implementing administrative systems and effectively supervising staff.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring provision of efficient and effective support services e.g. Office & Estate Cleaning, Transport, Security, Registry, Photocopying and Telephone Services

Ensuring maintenance of buildings, plants and equipment is carried out as and when required

Responsible for maintenance of motor-vehicles and management of drivers

Responsible for preparing bills of quantities relating to repairs of KBC assets

Attending to the Corporation’s legal matters upon advice from Corporation Secretary on land, titles and rate issues

Coordinating and ensuring achievement of Performance Contracting targets and ISO compliance

Providing communication systems by identifying needs, evaluating options and maintaining physical assets

Coordinating and providing information as may be required

Planning and arranging meeting sectional schedules and monitoring results

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual sectional reports

Ensuring adequate security measures within the Corporation

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the Corporation as well as developing and maintaining the Asset register of the Corporation

Preparing sectional annual budget

Mentoring, coaching and training staff

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration / Public Administration / Social Sciences or related field from a recognized institution

Masters degree in a related field will be an added advantage

At least seven (7) years of work experience with at least four (4) years in a managerial position

Membership with a recognized and regulated professional body is desirable

Planning, supervisory and budgeting skills

High integrity, honesty and team player

Must be fully computer literate.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 1st December, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

