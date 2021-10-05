JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
RE: F&ADM /02/10/2021: CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER – SS BE 4 (1 POSITION)
The Role:
Reporting to the Finance & Administration Manager, the job holder will be responsible for developing and overseeing policies and programs used in mitigating or reducing compliance, operational, strategic and financial security risks relating to staff, clients, assets and other properties. The function is not only limited to physical security but also includes the Corporation’s digital or electronic security requirements.
Specific Terms:
Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.
Key Responsibilities:
- Developing occupational health and safety guidelines for staff, clients and Corporation’s assets
- Undertaking security surveys, inspections and threat assessments
- Updating of emergency procedures and contingency planning
- Coordinating security matters with Government security agencies
- Collecting and analyzing of security intelligence reports
- Assisting in providing of efficient and effective support services i.e. office, transport, telephone services etc
- Recommending technological innovations to enhance security surveillance
- Developing appropriate budget and contolling expenditure for the Section
- Responsible for the security and safety of the Corporation’s staff, visitors, physical assets, equipment and classified information.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Security Management/ Business/ Public Administration/ Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution
- Master’s degree in the relevant area of specialization from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
Professional Requirements
- Diploma in Security Management/ Business Administration/ Public Administration / Social Sciences
- Must be a member of a registered and regulated professional body
- A high level of computer proficiency
- Certificate of good conduct
Minimum Experience
- At least five (5) years of work experience with at least two (2) years in a supervisory position
- Good interpersonal, analytical, communication skills and problem solving skills
- High integrity and strong work ethics.
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.
Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 18th October, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI