JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: F&ADM /02/10/2021: CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER – SS BE 4 (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Finance & Administration Manager, the job holder will be responsible for developing and overseeing policies and programs used in mitigating or reducing compliance, operational, strategic and financial security risks relating to staff, clients, assets and other properties. The function is not only limited to physical security but also includes the Corporation’s digital or electronic security requirements.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing occupational health and safety guidelines for staff, clients and Corporation’s assets

Undertaking security surveys, inspections and threat assessments

Updating of emergency procedures and contingency planning

Coordinating security matters with Government security agencies

Collecting and analyzing of security intelligence reports

Assisting in providing of efficient and effective support services i.e. office, transport, telephone services etc

Recommending technological innovations to enhance security surveillance

Developing appropriate budget and contolling expenditure for the Section

Responsible for the security and safety of the Corporation’s staff, visitors, physical assets, equipment and classified information.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Security Management/ Business/ Public Administration/ Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant area of specialization from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Professional Requirements

Diploma in Security Management/ Business Administration/ Public Administration / Social Sciences

Must be a member of a registered and regulated professional body

A high level of computer proficiency

Certificate of good conduct

Minimum Experience

At least five (5) years of work experience with at least two (2) years in a supervisory position

Good interpersonal, analytical, communication skills and problem solving skills

High integrity and strong work ethics.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 18th October, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100