JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives. Qualified internal/external candidates are encouraged to apply. Those who had applied earlier for the re-advertised positions need not re-apply.

RE: FAM/01/05/2019: CREDIT CONTROL MANAGER – SS BE 2 (1 POSITION – FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT).

The Role:

While reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the Credit Control Manager will be responsible for developing and executing the Corporation’s credit management, debt recovery and debt collection efforts.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract of employment renewable subject to good performance output.

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Key Responsibilities

Setting up an effective credit control system with clear terms and conditions of the receivable and payable balances

Formulating and /or reviewing credit policy

Ensuring Corporation’s debts are settled and recovered on time and efficiently.

Ensuring that all invoices are raised on time that invoices have the relevant attachments and are dispatched in an appropriate manner.

Maintaining accurate and up to date records of all debtors

Coordinating daily execution of debt follow ups and recovery

Responsible for negotiating re-payment plans whenever necessary

Identify changes in payment patterns and propose action to avert indebtedness

Formulating guidelines on the management of bad and doubtful debts

Managing the credit rating process of customers requiring credit facilities and give recommendations,

Handling disputed bills within the agreed terms resolving problems in relation to invoicing /payments

Compiling and making recommendations to the Management bad and doubtful debt provision and write-offs

Ensuring that all transactions are compliant with the Corporation’s policies

Minimum Qualifications

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or Economics from a recognized University

A Master’s degree (MBA / MSc in Finance /Accounting or its equivalent) from a recognized University will be an added advantage.

Professional Requirements

CPA (K) or any other recognized equivalent professional qualification

Computer proficiency

Must be a registered member of ICPAK

Minimum Experience

At least seven (7) years working experience with at least three (3) years as Accounts Controller, Chief Accountant / Chief Revenue Officer or a higher position than Chief Accountant / Chief Revenue Officer in a large busy organization.

Must show evidence of experience in preparing financial statements, management accounts, budgets and accounts reconciliations.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; national identity card/passport; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position; and names /contact information & email addresses of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications, work experience, competence, character and integrity.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 4th May, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

