RE: HRD/01/09/2019: CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER SS BE 4 – BE 3 (1 POSITION)

INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its corporate objectives.

RE: HRD/01/09/2019: CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER SS BE4 – BE3 (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Human Resource Manager, the Chief Human Resource Officer (Training) will be responsible for organizing, coordinating and implementing staff training and development functions in the Corporation.

Key Responsibilities:

Formulating and implementing Training Needs Analysis, Institutional Skills Gap analysis and summarizing the requirements departmentally

Preparing the annual staff training and capacity building programmes from the TNA reports, Staff Appraisal reports and Departmental training projections/priorities

Organizing and implementing identified training interventions covering preparation of training proposals, training budgets, training venues and implementing the approved training interventions

Reviewing and implementing Staff Training and Development policy, Internship policy and Industrial Attachment policy

Rolling out, coordinating and following up implementation of staff annual appraisal exercises, compiling periodic analysis, implementing the recommended interventions and issuing appraisal feedback letters

Monitoring and evaluating effectiveness of the Corporation’s training programmes through pre and post-training evaluation to identify weaknesses for improvements

Digitizing the HR training process through the HRMIS/ARUTI Software and maintaining training registers as well as online skills database

Coordinating intakes for internship and industrial attachment programmes and organizing induction briefing sessions

Preparing and submitting monthly quarterly and annual training section reports.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management/ Business Management / Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized University

Post Graduate Diploma / Higher National Diploma in Human Resource Management or equivalent discipline from a reputable institution

Master’s degree in Human Resource Management / Business Administration / Strategic Management will be an added advantage

Must be a registered member of the Institute of Human Resource Management, Kenya with a valid practicing license.

Minimum Experience:

Minimum of five (5) years professional work experience in Human Resource Development, Administration or Management

Must have served for at least three (3) years in the position of Senior Human Resource Officer SS BE 5 or four (4) years in the position of Human Resource Officer SS BA 1.

Other Competences:

Proven managerial and supervisory skills in handling Human Resource function covering a large workforce

Good knowledge of employment legislations and human resource policies

Proficiency in Computer Packages

Have demonstrated a high standard of professional competence and administrative ability

Demonstrated ability to effectively evaluate HR practices and procedures and make recommendations benchmarking with best practices

Result driven and dynamic person.

If you meet the above qualifications and criteria, please submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before23rdSeptember, 2019. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply.’’

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

