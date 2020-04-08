INTERNAL/EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: ICT/ 01/04/2020: WEB ADMINISTRATOR SS BA 1 – BA 2 (1 POST)

The Role:

The job holder will be responsible for the coding, innovative design and layout of our websites and web/mobile applications by building them from concept all the way to completion, maintaining and supporting them.

Key Responsibilities

Writing a well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Creating website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practice

Creating web based ICT systems, including intranet and web portals for the workflow of KBC’s business processes

Integrating data from various back-end services and databases

Gathering and refining specifications and requirements based on technical needs

Creating and maintaining software documentation

Maintaining, expanding and scaling the Corporation’s websites and web/mobile applications

Staying plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and applying them into operations and activities

Overseeing maintenance and support for web hosting



Other Duties

Gathering user requirements for product development

Providing training and capacity building to users on the applications

Any other duties as may be assigned by the ICT Manager

Minimum Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/IT/BIT/Telecommunications or related field

Three years work experience in a highly paced web /mobile application development environment

Proven work experience in web/mobile application development

Top-notch programming skills and fluency in the following languages: PHP or Python, HTML, CSS, Javascript

Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming and web application development

Proficiency in CMS technologies such as WordPress, Drupal, Joomla and Laravel

Must have a Certificate of Good Conduct

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 27th April, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

