INTERNAL / EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: ICT/01/10/2021: BIS SUPPORT OFFICER (BROADCAST CONTINUITY SUPPORT) 2 POSTS – SHORT TERM

Reports to the Senior BIS Support Officer

Key Responsibilities:

Installing, maintaining and supporting Radio and Television infrastructure

Investigating and troubleshooting user problems in TV and Radio and Offering solutions

Implementing security on Radio and TV software and hardware and ensuring anti-virus is up to date

Offering user support to all Mac users and editors in the broadcast section

Ensuring that all systems and apps that aid in news management are available to the users

Troubleshooting network problems and offer support

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in IT related discipline

Certificate in Apple products is desired

At least three (3) years working experience in Journalism in ICT support with emphasis on Mac systems and Apple products

Certificate of Good Conduct

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 29th October 2021,

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.