EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Youth and Innovation. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio, Television and Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: RAD/01/05/2020: RADIO PROGRAMMES MANAGER – SS BE 1 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Radio Programmes Manager will be responsible for developing, directing and controlling the vision, mission, goals, strategies, policies and processes for the Radio Services Department in line with market dynamics and KBC’s Corporate strategies, targets, obligations, regulations and approved procedures.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Setting Departmental goals, performance targets, positioning strategies and work plans for the Department in line with the Corporate Strategic Plan, Board and Management resolutions and other public interest, commercial and other strategic considerations

Interpreting and implementing Corporate goals and strategies within the Department

Formulating and implementing approved Radio programmes and Radio Stations’ strategic plans

Principal accounting and advising officer on all radio matters within the Department

Budgeting and accounting for the Department’s expenditure

Facilitating Radio broadcasts and programme services

Formulating and implementing approved Radio Services proposals, concepts, pilots and programmes based on budget projections, value and relevance.

Responsible for compliance with KBC’s Content Policy and House Style

Conducting staff performance appraisals and coordinating continuous improvement initiatives in the Department

Responsible for the overall discipline and performance of staff in the Department.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Broadcast Journalism, Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage

Professional Requirements

Degree or Diploma in Radio Production, Mass Communication or Broadcast Journalism

Minimum Experience

Ten (10) years relevant working experience

Must have served in a senior position in a reputable radio station

Must be conversant with contemporary and future trends and dynamics of the broadcast media industry.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates, testimonials, application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 26th May, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

Tell Us What You Think