Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms. The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: RD/01/09/2019: ON–AIR PRESENTER / PRODUCER – PWANI FM (3 POSTS)

The Role:

Reporting to the Station Manager, the Presenter/Producer will take part in all areas of programme production including concept development, programme research script-writing and presentation.

Key Responsibilities:

• Undertaking research and background work for live on–air programmes and events

• Developing creative concepts, show formats, adlib notes, music playlists, scripts and voice overs for live programmes

• Presenting radio shows and coordinating live commentaries

• Conducting interviews, narration and production of programmes

• Translating, voicing and uploading stories in readiness for transmission on news programmes

• Transmitting and refreshing station idents, sweepers and other on–air promotional materials

Minimum Requirements:

• Degree /Diploma in Radio production /Broadcast Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized institution.

• KCSE grade C Plain and above

• At least one year on-air experience

Other Competences

• Fluent in the Swahili language

• In-depth understanding of the Swahili Culture

• Mastery of journalistic ethics & media

• Wide knowledge of various music genres

• Strong on-line and social media skills

• Conversant with broadcast software packages

• Good ICT skills

• Good interpersonal skills

• Good public relations skills

If you meet the above qualifications and criteria, please submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 14th October 2019. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P. O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply.’’

