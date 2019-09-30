JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.
RE: RD/01/09/2019: PRESENTER/ PRODUCER – (NOSIM FM (1 POST) & KITWEK FM (1 POST)
The Role:
Reporting to the Station Manager, the Presenter/Producer will take part in all areas of programme production including concept development, programme research script-writing and presentation.
Key Responsibilities:
- Undertaking research and background work for live on–air programmes and events
- Developing creative concepts, show formats adlib notes, music playlists, scripts and voice overs for live programmes
- Presenting radio shows and coordinating live commentaries
- Conducting interviews, narration and production of programmes
- Translating, voicing and uploading stories in readiness for transmission on news programmes
- Transmitting and refreshing station idents, sweepers and other on–air promotional materials
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree /Diploma in Radio production /Broadcast Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized institution.
- KCSE grade C Plain and above
- At least two years on-air experience
- Certificate of Good Conduct
Other Competences
- In-depth understanding of the Maasai and Kalenjin cultures and fluent in either languages respectively
- Mastery of journalistic ethics & media
- Wide knowledge of various music genres
- Strong on-line and social media skills
- Conversant with broadcast software packages
- Good ICT skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Good public relations skills
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.
Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 8th October, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.