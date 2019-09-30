JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: RD/01/09/2019: PRESENTER/ PRODUCER – (NOSIM FM (1 POST) & KITWEK FM (1 POST)

The Role:

Reporting to the Station Manager, the Presenter/Producer will take part in all areas of programme production including concept development, programme research script-writing and presentation.

Key Responsibilities:

Undertaking research and background work for live on–air programmes and events

Developing creative concepts, show formats adlib notes, music playlists, scripts and voice overs for live programmes

Presenting radio shows and coordinating live commentaries

Conducting interviews, narration and production of programmes

Translating, voicing and uploading stories in readiness for transmission on news programmes

Transmitting and refreshing station idents, sweepers and other on–air promotional materials

Minimum Requirements:

Degree /Diploma in Radio production /Broadcast Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized institution.

KCSE grade C Plain and above

At least two years on-air experience

Certificate of Good Conduct

Other Competences

In-depth understanding of the Maasai and Kalenjin cultures and fluent in either languages respectively

Mastery of journalistic ethics & media

Wide knowledge of various music genres

Strong on-line and social media skills

Conversant with broadcast software packages

Good ICT skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good public relations skills

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 8th October, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

