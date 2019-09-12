EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions in the Studio Mashinani Project with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives.

RE: STUDIO MASHINANI /01/09/2019: MUSIC PRODUCER SS BA 1 (Nairobi 3 posts, Kisumu 1 post and Mombasa 1post)

The Role:

Reporting the Radio Programmes Manager the Music Producer will be the main reportingofficer on all matters regarding music works planned and undertaken in the respective studios.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract

Key Responsibilities

Reporting on all matters regarding music works planned and undertaken in the respective studios

Coordinating the work of sourcing and rehearsing musicians, booking them for recording , developing sound tracks, editing , mixing and mastering original CD copies

Minimum Requirements

Diploma in Music production from a recognized institution

Must be conversant with editing Software such as Cool Edit Pro, Pro Tools and Adobe Audition for editing and production purposes

Must be fully conversant with Cubase Pro Music Production software

Must have a Certificate of Good Conduct

Conversant with contemporary and future trends and dynamics of the music industry

Must have good communication skills

Must be computer literate

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 25th September, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

Tell Us What You Think