EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions in the Studio Mashinani Project with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives.

RE: STUDIO MASHINANI /03/09/2019: MUSIC CREATIVE COPYWRITER SS BA 1 (Nairobi 3 posts Kisumu 1 post and Mombasa 1 post)

The Role

Reporting to the Radio Programmes Manager, the job holder will be responsible for checking and enforcing creative standards of music.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract

Key Responsibilities

Checking and enforcing creative standards of music lyrics, sound tracks, instrumentation harmonious rendition and mixing of the musical works into professionally produced final master products

Duplicating whether in digital, CD or other approved formats

Ensuring works are produced under KBC copyright and their users meet music quality and copyright policy requirements

Minimum Requirements

Diploma in Music Production from a recognized institution

In depth understanding of Media Law and Copyright Law

Must be able to use Editing Softwares

Must be computer literate

Must have a Certificate of Good Conduct

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 25th September, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

