JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives. Qualified internal/external candidates are encouraged to apply. Those who had applied earlier for the re-advertised positions need not re-apply.

RE: TECH/01/05/2019: MANAGER, TECHNICAL SERVICES SS BE 1 ( 1 POSITION – TECHNICAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT) Re-advertised.

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Manager – Technical Services will be responsible for facilitating high quality maintenance of radio and television broadcasts, broadcast equipment/systems and related facilities owned or operated by KBC; supporting the daily production and operations of the KBC radio and television network, including audio and video production, staff support and training, on-air studio operations and automation systems; and also overseeing the strategic direction of broadcast technologies and systems, their acquisition, deployment, use and post-implementation.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract of employment renewable subject to good performance output.

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of KBC broadcast and technical services resources; planning for their acquisition, implementation, operation and optimal utilization

Overseeing the strategic development and improvement of broadcasting systems, as well as their commissioning, maintenance and/or decommissioning

Planning and scheduling of all activities in Technical Services Department and ensuring they are promptly completed within specified deadlines and budgets

Preparation and approval of technical services specifications to be used in the procurement of the required technical engineering facilities

Ensuring efficient, effective and timely implementation of technical engineering projects in the Department

Development, implementation and review of technical services policies, procedures, standards and work plans

Conducting staff performance appraisals and coordinating continuous improvement initiatives in the Department

Responsible for the overall discipline and performance of staff in the Department

Preparing budgets for Technical Services Department

Monitoring and optimizing the performance of technical engineering facilities.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational and Professional Requirements

Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunication, Electrical / Electronics Engineering, Broadcast Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage

Must be a registered member of the Engineers Registration Board of Kenya or any other recognized Engineering Body at the level of Professional Engineer or Graduate Engineer.

Minimum Experience

At least ten (10) years practical experience in a broadcasting/media environment

Must be conversant with media legislation, digital broadcast, multimedia /web services, convergence of technologies and technological trends in the broadcasting industry

Must have worked in a managerial position for at least three (3) years while overseeing the operations of key systems in a similar organization

Demonstrable high standard of professional competence and requisite administrative ability required for direction and coordination of planning, development and maintenance of engineering technical facilities

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Creativity and innovation

Must be computer literate.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; national identity card/passport; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position; and names /contact information & email addresses of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications, work experience, competence, character and integrity.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 4th June, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

