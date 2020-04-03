INTERNAL/EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with a dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: TV/ 01/04/2020: HEAD OF CREATIVE SS BE 4 – (1 POST)

The Role:

Reporting to the Television Programmes Manager, the Head of Creative Services shall be responsible for leading the development of multi–media creative work and ensuring best industry practice is maintained across KBC’s media outlets.

Key Responsibilities

Overseeing the creative process and guiding the talent in the Department as well as managing multiple projects from concept through completion

Guiding all projects and being responsible for the overall quality of work and approve all work produced by the creative team

Supervising and inspiring the creative team of vendor partners; generating multiple concepts for campaigns and projects

Working with the sales team, strategy team and creative producers to develop concepts for presentation to the Management

Working with internal teams to generate ideas for pitching and proposals

Providing quality control to ensure adherence to the set operating delivery standards

Minimum Requirements

Degree in TV production / Communication (media studies)

At least six (6) years creative and management experience in a busy broadcast working environment

A proof of successful creative concepts and execution

Must have a Certificate of Good Conduct

Other Competences

A strong working knowledge of brand development and creative process

Original creative intelligence

In-depth understanding of the audio –visual production process

Critical thinking abilities and good decision making skills

Ability to work well under pressure and tight deadlines

Good communicator with great writing and presentation skills

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th April, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

