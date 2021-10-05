JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: TVD/01/10/2021 – CONTROLLER OF PROGRAMMES SS BE 3 – Y254 (1 POSITION) & HERITAGE TV (1 POSITION)

The Role:

Reporting to the Television Programmes Manager, the job holder(s) will be responsible for coordinating the production of all local content, and liaising with programming and design to attain high quality content for the Corporation.

Key Responsibilities:

Planning, coordinating and managing content on the Channel’s operations

Conceiving, validating and implementing the Channel’s growth strategy

Developing programme schedules and talents to attract and retain audiences

Preparing performance reports and updating management on onwards trends and taking initiatives to drive numbers

Managing, mentoring, guiding and appraising staff attached to the Channel

Initiating, interpreting and implementing approved management policies and decisions.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication /Broadcast Journalism /Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant area of specialization from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Professional Requirements

Diploma in TV Production, Mass Communication or Broadcast Journalism

Must be a member of a registered and regulated professional body

A high level of computer proficiency

Minimum Experience

At least six (6) years of work experience in TV Production with at least three (3) years in a supervisory position

Good understanding of the media industry

Creativity and innovativeness

Supervisory and interpersonal skills

Self driven and a strong team player

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 18th October, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100