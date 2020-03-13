Real estate developer charged with evading Ksh 49M income tax

A real estate developer was arraigned before the Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rittah Amwayi faced with four counts of evading income tax payment of Ksh 49,785,611 million.

Dhiraj Premji Halal was not however required to plea immediately as his co-accused in the case Dhanji Hiralal Patel was unable to appear before the Court.

The Court deferred the plea for both the accused persons to 16th March 2020 for both the accused persons to take plea together.

The Principal Magistrate issued the orders after the defence made an application to defer the charges, submitting the decision to charge the latter was not communicated to him.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The court granted Dhiraj a cash bail of Ksh 500,000 pending the plea.

According to the prosecution, the two suspects, while trading as Seema Builders Limited jointly with others, not before Court deliberately defaulted an obligation imposed under the income tax law.

The income tax to the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes Department amounted to Ksh 3.2M, Ksh 12M, Ksh 14M and Ksh 20M in the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

This costs arose from the failure to declare taxable income earned in the year of incomes 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 consecutively.