Real estate sector hard hit by effects of COVID 19 pandemic

Players in the real estate sector have expressed hope that they will regain their footing and over the economic hardships caused by COVID 19.

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Chairman Samuel Maina says the effects of the pandemic have affected the sector severely resulting in huge losses.

Maina spoke in Nakuru after handing over title deeds to society members who have continued paying their contributions.

Over 20 members were issued with title deeds for the Urithi Mwaliki C project in Nakuru County.

Maina said the real estate firm is still on course to deliver pending projects to its members this year amid the disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We have handed out title deeds to members in Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa and Nakuru now, in the coming few months you will see us handing over title deeds to other members across the Country as we have promised,” Maina added.

The Chairman however said the pending projects are as a result of members defaulting on their payments saying Urithi is currently owed more than 2.5 billion shillings in unpaid contributions.

“The real estate sector has significantly suffered an economic down turn this year as a result of the pandemic but we have no plans to audit properties belonging to defaulters,” He said.

The society has also commenced tours for its members to the various projects it’s undertaking to address specific issues, with the chairman saying the society intends to issue title deeds in more than 20 projects before the year ends.

Mohammed Juma a member of the Urithi Mwaliki C project couldn’t hide his joy after receiving his title deed saying the wait was finally over.

Juma urged those who have not been paying their contributions to visit Urithi where they will be assisted on the best way forward saying his dream of owning land is now a reality.

Esther Ngari thanked the Society’s leadership for fulfilling their promise and called on members to support the society to ensure it comes out stronger after COVID 19