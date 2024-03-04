Hit reality TV series The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) has earned its first nomination from the Kalasha Awards set to take place on March 30.

The series, directed by Eugene Mbugua stars Susan Kaittany, Minne Kariuki, Sonal Maherali, Vera Sidika, Lisa Christoffersen and Dr Catherine Mastisa.

The Showmax original is nominated under the Best TV category alongside This Love, Twende Modogashe, Our Perfect Wedding and Best of Show.

In 2023, RHON broke streaming records by becoming the most streamed title on the platform making its first episodes the most watched in Kenya in 2023.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in August 2023, former Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle praised the show, which first aired in February 2023, for its talkability.

“There have not been any shows that have had more talkability in the last year than Adulting (a drama about four male friends on their journey to find love and success in modern-day South Africa), than The Real Housewives of Lagos, The Real Housewives of Nairobi, and these have been Showmax local productions,” she said.

RHON is just one among the 26 Showmax titles nominated for this year’s awards.

Showmax becomes the most nominated platform at Kalasha

26 titles by the African streamer Showmax have been nominated including 21 titles from sister networks Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic Movies making a total of 47.

In the TV category, leading the pack for Showmax nominations is the thriller series Igiza with five nominations, including Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor for Blessing Lung’aho and Best Lead Actress for Serah Ndanu.

Set against the backdrop of Nairobi’s fashion industry and the infamous wash wash business, Igiza follows twin sisters (both played by Ndanu) caught in a bitter rivalry after a betrayal in the past.

Single Kiasi, one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax for three years in a row, follows closely with four nods, including Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actress for Faith Kibathi.

The female-led drama returns for the highly anticipated third season on 5 March, with new cast members like Nini Wacera (Country Queen) and Jimmi Gathu (Kina) joining returning favourites Kibathi, Gathoni Mutua and Minne Kariuki.

The Kibera-set crime drama Pepeta, from director Vincent Mbaya, is up for Best TV Drama and the Viewer’s Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, stand-up comedies Roast House and Comedy Riot are vie-ing for Best TV Comedy, with Abel Mutua (Roast House) and Ruth Nyambura (Comedy Riot) up against each other for Best Performance in a TV Comedy.

In the film category, Kenya’s first-ever Christmas feature, A Familiar Christmas, from director Reuben Odanga, shines with nine nominations, including Best Feature, Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress for Pascal Tokodi and Maureen Kunga respectively.

Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic Movies nominees available on Showmax include telenovelas Salem, Kina, Sanura and John Allan-Namu’s true crime series The Last Door.