Real Madrid beats Atletico to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid secured a final berth in the Copa del Rey final after a stunning 5-3 win over local rivals Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening.

Mario Hermoso put Atletico in the lead in the sixth minute, with a header from a pin-point corner taken by Koke that proved too much for Real to deal with. The lead however didn’t last long, as Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy all got in the score sheet in the space of nine minutes to give Los Blancos a 2-1 lead.

It was a crazy first half of football as Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann leveled the score with a perfectly hit right foot strike with Kepa Arrizabalaga scrambling to no avail, sending the match to halftime all square.

More drama was witnessed in the second half as a 78th-minute error saw Real Madrid go behind to an Antonio Rudiger own-goal. With the game appearing set to go Atletico’s way, Dani Carvajal became the unlikely hero as his strike in the 85th minute got Real Madrid back on level terms with the game poised for extra-time.

Real Madrid would get their fourth goal in the 116th minute, as a cross from Dani Carvajal meant for Joselu got inadvertently turned in by Stefan Savic, after which Brahim Diaz would seal the deal for the La Liga leaders with what would be a final nail in Atletico’s coffin.

Madrid is now on course for a 21st Copa del Rey trophy as they set up a Sunday final against the winner of the other semi-final Barcelona vs Osasuna.