Real Madrid Stun Barcelona to go top in early season marker.

In an electric El Classico, defending champions Real Madrid stunned Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou, to go top of the league in an early season marker.

Real Madrid made their earlier superiority count as Federico Valverde burst into space and unleashed a ferocious shot past Goalkeeper Neto to give the away side a deserved lead.

Barcelona looked vulnerable and were lucky not to concede another goal as Junior Vinicius Junior skied his effort.

Ansu Fati changed the complexion of the game in the resultant attack as he tapped home a Jordi Alba cut back in the 8th minute to level scores.

In the 22nd Minute, Lionel Messi rounded the entire Madrid defence only for the impressive Thibaut Courtois to produce a magnificent save to deny Barcelona the lead.

The last El Classico of the decade proved to be the most open play in terms of chances created and scintillating end to end football.

A spectator’s joy so to speak. Football purists must have been salivating at the prospect of being in the stadium.

The second half picked from the first half but there wasn’t any clear cut chance until the hour mark when captain Sergio Ramos won and converted a penalty to give the away side a 2-1 lead.

20 minutes to the end, Real Madrid’s coach introduced veteran Luka Modric to steer the ship. A brief that he perfectly executed as he nullified Barcelona’s attacking threat.

At the tail end, Neto who was in inspired form, made a double save; to save face for the Catalans as Real Madrid threatened to add on the score line.

In the final minute of play, Luka Modric dummied goalkeeper Neto twice before sweetly planting the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

The impressive Thibaut Courtois had this to say after the game: “It wasn’t an easy week for us, we played quickly after the international break. However, the second half we played against Shakhtar showed that we can play well here. I am happy for the result as we knew we had to bounce back so as to eliminate doubt.”

