Renowned Personality and entrepreneur, Zari, famously known as “The Boss Lady,” has arrived in Kenya to reveal real estate projects in collaboration with Fine Urban Interiors.

The grand ventures are set to redefine luxury living in Nairobi and beyond. They incorporate both locally and internationally inspired-designs, with most of the materials used for finishes being sourced from within the borders.

Fine Urban Interiors, led by its CEO Cleophas Nyagaka, has been at the center stage in designing leading mansion masterpieces for prominent personalities and businesses across the globe.

The partnership with Zari, an icon in the world of luxury interiors, promises to deliver an unparalleled standard of opulence and elegance.

The projects, meticulously crafted by Fine Urban Interiors, showcase an impeccable fusion of opulence and functionality, promising homeowners an unrivalled experience in luxury living.

Each mansion exudes a unique character and style, reflecting Zari’s keen eye for detail and Fine Urban Interiors’ commitment to excellence.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, Cleophas Nyagaka, CEO of Fine Urban, stated, “I am overjoyed to have Zari unveil these two extraordinary mansions, emphasizing our dedication to crafting contemporary residences for the modern homeowner. Our mutual vision for luxury living has culminated in the creation of these two exceptional abodes, which I firmly believe will establish new benchmarks in opulence and refinement.”

The grand unveiling event is slated for September 29th, exclusively on YouTube. Interested parties can catch a sneak peek of the final reveal of these mansions by subscribing to Fine Urban Interiors’ YouTube channel.a