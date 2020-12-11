Realme eyes a slice of mobile gaming market with new models

Smartphone maker Realme is seeking a piece of the gaming industry with the introduction of mid-range devices, the Realme 7i and Realme C12 which it has rolled out in the Kenyan market.

With the increasing uptake of mobile games among young users, the mobile gaming industry worldwide grew 25% last year.

According to the firm, the 7i comes packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, a Kyro 260 structure in the Central Processing Unit, and Adreno 610 Graphic Processing Unit, features which deliver faster speeds, cooling capabilities, and superior image quality.

Gamers will also not worry much about power as the device boasts of a 5000mAh battery, 18W Quick Charge, and an FHD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Realme 7i with its 8GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage integrated with UFS 2.1 storage also means gamers do not have to worry about playing or downloading large capacity games such as racing or mission games.

“With these specifications, the smartphone can handle very high graphics games smoothly with zero lags and zero frame drops,” said the firm.

The blend of performance, ergonomics, and special gaming features, such as the high-refresh-rate display and a clever cooling system means the 7i and C12 are able to sustain long hours of performance.

“The increased number of players, the demand for more immersive entertainment, and the ease of mobile game access mean the future of gaming remains bright,” added the firm.

During this festive season, every purchase of the 7i will come with free Realme Buds Q. In addition, in line with the festivities Realme will also extend offers on the Realme 6 which will come with a free Realme band.

The gaming industry’s evolution has been among the most rapid shifts in any form of entertainment and is one of the most profitable in the entertainment industry globally with a profit margin of over $159 billion in 2020 and is projected to surpass $200 billion by 2023.