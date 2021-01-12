realme targets Kenya´s smartphone market share

Smartphone manufacturer realme has promised to sustain its growth in the Kenyan market with new product releases for this year as it targets to strengthen its roots in Kenya’s smartphone market share.

The company says as the year 2021 kicks off, it has placed in the pipeline smartphones tailored towards the needs of Kenyan millennials that will not only give them value for their money but give them a breakthrough hack in terms of technology.

In 2020, the smartphone maker took over the Kenyan market by storm by introducing new phones and other AIoT products in a span of four months including realme C3, realme C11, realme C15, realme C12, realme 6, and realme 7i, realme band realme Buds Q, and realme Buds Air Neo.

The phones introduced by realme in the Kenyan market during the year that just melted away became a hit for most Kenyan consumers given their affordability for their advanced features including mega batteries with some featuring a capacity as high as 6000mAh that charges faster and takes longer to discharge.

In terms of performance and sales the realme 6 from the number series was picked quite well in the market while the C3 bagged the coveted single-day sales champion award on Jumia during a flash sale campaign.

As 2020 was snailing on, realme, despite the economic challenges that the majority of Kenyans were facing, carried out campaigns like Black Friday and Christmas by offering amazing discounts on most of their phones including realme 7i, realme C15, and realme 6.

In 2020, the brand became the world’s fastest brand to hit 50 million shipments since its inception.

Notably, 50 million units were shipped during the third quarter of 2020 with Kenya forming part of the destination.

In a bid to continue connecting with customers, realme has also extended its festive season offer to January which will see very purchase of the realme 7i come with free realme Buds Q while the realme 6 will come with a free realme band and the realme C15 will come with a customized pillow all available on all online and offline shops.