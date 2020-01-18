CS Wamalwa: Recommendations to save sugar sector to be implemented

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has said president Uhuru Kenyatta has received a report on the task force which was mandated to seek for ways of addressing challenges facing the sugar cane sector in Western region.

Speaking at Bukhungu Stadium during the second regional BBI forum, Wamalwa said the recommendations will be implemented soon for the benefit of sugar cane farmers that will go a long way in reviving the sugar sub sector in western region.

The Devolution CS further said that the government is exploring ways of improving cross border trade between communities living in counties bordering Uganda as part of the building bridges initiative.

Earlier, Cherang’anyi MP Joshua Kuttuny had said that problems facing Mumias sugar company will only be resolved if leaders from western Kenya united and spoke with one voice.

Kuttuny said the leaders should meet and talk to the President over the matter just as the leaders from the Rift Valley did with regard to the problems facing the maize farmers.