Record 1554 test positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

A record 1554 persons have stetted positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 9389 as the second wave escalates.

During the same period, 14 more patients succumbed to the virus while 599 were discharged from the various after full recovery.

This even as Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued a stern warning against Kenyans who are trying to sneak out of the country using false COVID-19 certificates.

In a statement Kagwe said the behaviour will spoil diplomatic relations between Kenya and other nations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the Government will not relent in enforcing COVID-19 protocols at all entry points.

So far 81,656 have tested positive of the virus in the Country while 1441 have succumbed since the first case was announced.

Of the latest infections, the youngest is a five-month old baby while the oldest is 97 years old.

In terms of distribution among Counties Nairobi leads with 546, Mombasa had 159, Kilifi 153, Kiambu 96 and Kericho at 68 among others.

Out of the recovered patients, 476 were from home based care while 123 were discharged from the various hospitals across the country bringing the total number of to 54,125.

1,200 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, however another 7521 are on home based isolation and care.