Record numbers as 1,459 test positive for Covid-19 

Kenya confirmed 1,459 Covid-19 cases on Thursday from 10,146 samples tested in the last 24 hours amid rising concerns over the rate of new infections.

The latest figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 74,145.

So far, the cumulative tests conducted by the Health Ministry stands at 815, 040.

Of the new cases, 1,419 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with the youngest being a four month old infant while the oldest is aged 97 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of gender, 835 of the positive cases are male while 624 are female.

780 patients have recovered from the disease, 690 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 90 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 50,658.

1,116 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 6232 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 27 on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 83 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 67 are in the general wards, while 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the deaths of 17 patients who have succumbed to the virus. This brings the number of deaths resulting from the disease to 1,330.

Nairobi County leads with the highest number of infections with 472 followed by Kiambu at 311, Mombasa 108, Laikipia 63, Uasin Gishu 53, Busia 49, Kisumu 48, Meru 43, Nakuru 36, Kericho 33, Kisii 29, Kakamega 29 and Marsabit with 17 cases. Murang’a county recorded 16 cases, Nyamira 16, Kajiado 15, Garissa 13, Nandi 12, Nyeri 11, Machakos 11, Siaya 10, Bungoma 10, Turkana 8, Kirinyaga 8, Kilifi 6, Bomet 5, Trans Nzoia 4, Homabay 3, Makueni 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kwale 2 while Isiolo and Tharaka Nithi registered one case each.