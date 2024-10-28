Recovered assets handed over to State as EACC tightens grip on corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has handed over properties acquired through corruption to the State including land, cash, and other assets.

Speaking at a business forum in Eldoret, EACC Chairman Bishop David Oginde acknowledged that corruption remains a major challenge with the commission struggling to address all cases due to resource and staffing constraints.

“The commission recently handed over to the President some of the properties that we recovered from various individuals, including land, money, and other assets recovered across the country,” said Bishop Oginde

“Investigating corruption, especially large-scale corruption, is very expensive. Some of these cases have international connections, meaning that stolen money ends up in foreign countries, requiring our officers to travel and cooperate with foreign authorities,” he explained.

Oginde added that the commission will continue pursuing cases of individuals employed in the public sector using fake academic certificates.

He revealed that some of the individuals have already been taken to court and ordered to forfeit millions of shillings earned during their tenure while others have been dismissed from their positions.