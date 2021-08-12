Recoveries near 200,000 as 32 succumb to Covid-19

As at Thursday, 559 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 439 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 120 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 199,998 of whom 160,258 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,740 are from various health facilities.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1,546 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,752 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 217,276.

The positivity rate is now 15.9% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,228,318.

Out of the new cases 1,531 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners.

783 are females while 763 are males with the youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 114 years.

32 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 31 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,273.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (26).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (32), 20- 29 (125), 30-39 years (327), 40-49 years (502), 50-59 years (844), 60 years and above (2,386).

According to the statement, a total of 1,929 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,043 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

138 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on

supplemental oxygen while 7 are under observation.

Another 660 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 618 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 11th, 2021, a total of 1,922,085 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,192,418 while second doses are 729,667. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 61.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 223,686, Others 215,496 Health Workers 124,039, Teachers 107,209 while Security Officers are at 59,237.