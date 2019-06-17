Recruitment of Court of Appeal Judges begins

Recruitment of judges to fill the 11 vacant positions at the Court of Appeal has kicked off in earnest.

The Judicial Service Commission began the exercise Monday morning as 22 judges and 13 advocates square out for the slots on offer.

A number of prominent judges such as Aggrey Muchelule and Mumbi Ngugi are among the applicants.

At least 115 candidates had expressed interest in the available positions at the appellate court but only 35 were shortlisted.

The exercise taking place at JSC Secretariat according to the commission is expected to run until 1st of July.

Judicial Service Commission is seeking to recruit 11 Court of Appeal Judges. 35 candidates are lined up for interview. pic.twitter.com/XMTbSQiRty — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) June 17, 2019

Those who turned up for the closed door interviews on Monday include Justice Weldon Korir, who is the presiding judge of the Constitutional and Labour relations Court and Luka Kimaru, who handles criminal appeals of the High Court at Milimani.

The positions on offer were left vacant following retirements of judges who attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 and promotions of some of the judges to the Supreme Court.

Successful candidates will be posted in Nairobi, Nyeri, Mombasa, Malindi and Kisumu.

The Court of Appeal has an approved limit of 30 judges. It currently has 19.

The vetting continues on Tuesday.