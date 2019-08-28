Recruitment of new CA Director General put on hold

Communications Authority of Kenya will adhere to Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling to freeze recruitment of a new Director General.

Board Chairman Ngene Gituku says Mercy Wanjau will remain the regulator’s Director General in an acting capacity discrediting a section of media report that insinuated that the court ruling yesterday favoured the stay of former Director General, Francis Wangusi in office.

Speaking during the 58th Meeting of the African Advanced Level Training Institute Governing Council in Mombasa, Gituku said the court specifically pronounced itself on the important effect of the order of status quo, to mean that it was in relation to recruitment of the Director General and not the extension of the term of office of the former Director General.

However, Gituku says the recruitment process will remain on hold as directed by the court.

Ngene adds that a section of media reports misrepresented the Employment and Labour relations court orders issued Tuesday relating to petition no.155 of 2019 on recruitment of a new Director General.

He noted the need for Africa governments to invest in improving engineering skills in order to drive growth.

