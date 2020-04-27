Recruitment of youth for hygiene program underway in Mombasa

Mombasa County will recruit 6,000 youth for labour-intensive environmental clean-ups during the countrywide National Hygiene Program (NHP).

A committee has been established under the chairmanship of Mombasa County Commissioner (CC) Gilbert Kitiyo to oversee the coordination and implementation of the program whose recruitment started on Sunday.

Addressing the committee meeting on Monday, Kitiyo said the proposed budget for Mombasa is Sh81 million which is exclusive of tools, equipment and other required gears and materials.

He said under the first phase, 2000 youth will be recruited from the three informal settlements of KaaChonjo (Mvita), Ziwa la Ngombe (Nyali) and Bangladesh (Jomvu).

The NHP which was established by President Uhuru Kenyatta aims at creating jobs for thousands of youth and also making the environment healthier.

The first phase of the program for the next thirty days targets to employ 26,148 workers and later grow to over 100,000 job opportunities for young Kenyans.

According to the statement given during President Kenyatta’s address to the nation, the inaugural cluster of employment under the program will involve youth in 23 informal settlements, spread across seven counties to stimulate local economy while advancing the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kitiyo said Likoni, Kisauni and Changamwe will be included in the subsequent phases and added that youth leaders and village elders were involved in the recruitment of the initial 6,000 youth.

He also said the selected youth must come from the targeted informal settlements, possess a national Identity Card and have an active Safaricom mobile line.