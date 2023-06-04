Red Bull Four 2 score: Desai emerge national champions

They secured their spot in the World Final, which will take place in Leipzig, Germany, this August, with their winning moment at the conclusion of an exciting campaign.

Desai FC won the Red Bull Four 2 Score competition after defeating Harike FC 4-1 in the championship game on Saturday. This victory capped off an incredible comeback from the verge of elimination to victory.

They secured their spot in the World Final, which will take place in Leipzig, Germany, this August, with their winning moment at the conclusion of an exciting campaign.

Desai defeated Harike thanks to two goals apiece from Mohamed Hassan and Peter Bol. On an emotional day, Harike scored a consolation goal through Ali Fauz.

16 of the best teams were picked through a series of qualifiers to compete in the National Finale, which was held at the Nairobi International School just outside of the capital.

Bayern Mombasa, who suffered a heartbreaking semifinal loss to Desai, overcame Serani Sports 5-3 in the third-place match thanks to a hat-trick from Yusuf Ali, the competition’s best player.

For Desai, it was just compensation for their unwavering attitude that has now put them on the road to the highest level of football glory in Germany.

We succeeded because we had faith in both our collective and individual skills. Even under extreme circumstances, we never gave up.

“It’s such a proud moment to be called national champions, and now to get the chance to fly the Kenyan flag is an even bigger honor,” Desai captain Corley Onguti said following the game.

Harike had remained steadfast throughout with the aid of their talisman Abdullhafidh Abdillahi.