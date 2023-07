Red Carpet reception for President Raisi at State House

Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi Wednesday kicked off his African tour with Kenya being his first stop.

Raisi is scheduled to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe, the first trip to Africa by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

President William Ruto accorded the leader full State honours with a 21-gun salute.

Kenya and Iran have signed five memoranda of understanding in different areas.

Below are the pictures of the grand reception.