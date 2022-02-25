Red cross donates business start up kits to youths in Mandera

The Kenya Red cross society has donated business start up kits to 200 youths in Mandera County to improve their livelihood.

The 200 trainees from Mandera South ,Mandera west and Banissa received start-up kits in different employment ventures that include, beauty therapy, welding and fabrication, electrical works, tailoring, fashion and dressmaking.

Speaking in Mandera town Michael Ayabei the country disaster and risk management head said the organization is committed to improving lives of citizens.

The donation that included sewing machines and saloon kits were given as free donation to boost students and help them utilize skills gained in vocational training centers.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha urged the youths to take advantage of the tools and help boost their livelihoods even as he urged development partners and non governmental organizations to chip in and help more youths.

The CC noted that such donations will prevent the youths from indulging in criminal activities and drugs.

Mandera county secretary Abdi noor Hussein said the county government is overwhelmed in improving the livelihood of locals calling on development partners to too assist in empowering the youth.

Youths who benefited from the program thanked the Kenya Red cross saying the donation was long overdue.