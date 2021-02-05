Red Cross receives machine for COVID-19 testing in Dadaab

Written By: Hunja Macharia

An estimated 275 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in Dadaab refugee camp since the first case was reported in May last year.

This is according to data by the Kenya Red Cross Society. “KRCS has been providing various services such as screening at health facilities and food distribution sites, counselling those in quarantine & isolation units, sensitisation, contact tracing, sample collection & transportation, running of isolation centres & emergency transfer of patients.”

The Society’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 received a major boost after UNHCR Kenya donated one gene expert machine for COVID-19 testing to the Kenya Red Cross in Dadaab.

Red Cross says the machine will go a long way in cutting the cost of transporting samples for testing and reducing the time taken to get results.

