Red hot Arsenal make Chelsea to see the blues in London derby

A clinical Arsenal thrashed a hapless Chelsea 3-1, to arrest its recent slump; in one of their worst start to the league since 1974.

Arsenal showed intent from the get go, as the returning Gabriel Martinelli miscued his effort in the opening minute of play.

Arteta had been brave in his team selection and opted for youngsters who played with freedom and seemed somewhat unfettered. They repaid him by putting in a decent shift as they pressed high up the pitch and stopped Chelsea from playing.

It therefore came as no surprise when the home side took the lead through an Alexander Lacazette penalty.

As is with derbies, it is the team of the day and not necessarily the one on form carries the day. On the balance of play, Arsenal were the better side and Granit Xhaka made no mistake from 25 yards out as he struck a thunderbolt of a free kick past Mendy to make it 2-0 with five minutes to the break.

Frank Lampard made two substitutions as he made an attempt to jump-start a lackluster Chelsea side who didn’t make any attempt on target in the first half.

It was however the impressive Bukayo Saka who had the final say when he completed a free flowing Arsenal move to make it 3 and, ensure that the home team get all the three points on offer.

Chelsea though managed to get one goal at the 85th minute and were awarded a penalty in the added time that Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, saved to ensure that Chelsea lose their third away game in a row.

It was a welcome relief for Mikel Arteta who had this to say: “it is really a big win for us, we have been frustrated and disappointed with recent results. Our players and fans have been suffering. This will boost them and we know we can maintain these levels.”

“We have been unlucky, red cards, Covid, injuries. Today’s performance comes as a relief.” Arteta added.

